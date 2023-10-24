Classic Horror Film Cujo Has Been Remastered In 4K & Dolby Vision

Cujo (1983) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Classic horror film Cujo (1983) based on the novel by Stephen King has been remastered in 4K & Dolby Vision for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 4k video was derived from a scan of the original 35mm negatives and features 5.1 surround sound and 2.0 lossless audio.

The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber arrives October 24, 2023, and includes the film in 4k UHD on a BD-100 and the new 4k remaster downsampled to HD on a 1080p Blu-ray BD-50.

Special features are included on the Blu-ray including several interviews, radio spots, TV spots, making-of documentaries, a 2014 Roundtable discussion, and the theatrical trailer.

Cujo (1983) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• 2007 Audio Commentary by Director Lewis Teague

• 2013 Audio Commentary by Director Lewis Teague

• 2019 Audio Commentary by Lee Gambin, Author of Nope, Nothing Wrong Here: The Making of CUJO

• 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Audio

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• 2007 Audio Commentary by Director Lewis Teague

• 2013 Audio Commentary by Director Lewis Teague

• 2019 Audio Commentary by Lee Gambin, Author of Nope, Nothing Wrong Here: The Making of CUJO

• CUJO Revisited: Never-Before-Seen 2014 Roundtable with Stars Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro, Daniel Hugh Kelly; and Director Lewis Teague (21:39)

• Dog Days: The Making of CUJO (42:48)

• Interview with Dee Wallace (41:34)

• Interview with Composer Charles Bernstein (35:37)

• Interview with Stuntman Gary Morgan (26:10)

• Interview with Stuntwoman Jean Coulter (21:09)

• Interview with Casting Director Marcia Ross (20:03)

• Interview with Visual Effects Artist Kathie Lawrence (13:55)

• Interview with Special Effects Designer Robert Clark (12:50)

• Interview with Dog Trainer Teresa Miller (28:14)

• 3 TV Spots

• 3 Radio Spots

• Theatrical Trailer

• 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Audio

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis: Evil bites when a monstrous canine terrorizes a helpless family in this legendary cult classic based on the bestseller by supreme shiver-giver Stephen King (Misery, It, Needful Things). Starring Dee Wallace (The Howling, E.T., I’m Dangerous Tonight), Daniel Hugh-Kelly (Nowhere to Hide) and Ed Lauter (The Longest Yard), Cujo unleashes the ultimate in unrelenting terror.

In rural Castle Rock, Maine, Vic and Donna Trenton (Hugh-Kelly and Wallace) struggle to repair their crumbling marriage, while their young son Tad (Danny Pintauro, TV’s Who’s the Boss) befriends a hulking, lovable, 200-pound St. Bernard named Cujo. With Vic away on business, Donna and Tad take their decrepit car to be fixed at the remote farm of their mechanic (Lauter). As their aging Pinto sputters to a stop and dies, Cujo appears. But the once docile dog has undergone a hideous transformation—and becomes a slavering, demonic killer possessed by almost supernatural strength…and unholy cunning.

So get ready for Cujo, an irresistible movie force from the King of Horror, directed by Lewis Teague (Alligator, Cat’s Eye) and shot by Jan de Bont (Die Hard). It will have you glued to your seat…and foaming at the mouth!

Article has been updated after the original publish date.