Wonder Woman: The Complete TV Series 10-Disc Blu-ray Collection Only $29.46

Wonder Woman: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc

Wonder Woman: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc is on sale for only $29.46 from Amazon. That’s a savings of 55% off the list price of $64.99!

The 10-disc collection from DC/Warner Bros. spans 49 hours and includes the original pilot movie (with commentary from Lynda Carter and Producer Douglas S. Cramer), three featurettes, and commentary from Lynda Carter on season three episodes.

The episodes are presented in high-definition 1080p (although bonus features may not be in HD), and audio is provided in Dolby Digital 1.0 with subtitles in English SDH.

Wonder Woman: The Complete Collection was originally released on July 28, 2020. 

Special Features

  • Pilot Movie commentary by Lynda Carter and executive producer Douglas S. Cramer
  • Season 3 episode commentary by Lynda Carter
  • 3 fabulous featurettes:
    • Beauty, Brawn and Bulletproof Bracelets: A Wonder Woman Retrospective
    • Revolutionizing a Classic: From Comic Book to Television
    • Wonder Woman: The Ultimate Feminist Icon
