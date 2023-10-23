Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 3 Presents 11 Classic Martial Arts Movies On Blu-ray

Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 3 Blu-ray 11-Disc Collection Buy on Amazon

Shout! Factory has collected 11 classic films from the Shaw Brothers Studio on Blu-ray Disc for release on October 24, 2023. The edition includes Killer Clans, The Shaolin Avengers, The Web Of Death, The Vengeful Beauty, Death Duel, Life Gamble, Soul Of The Sword, The Deadly Breaking Sword, Clan Of The White Lotus, Shaolin Abbott, and Shaolin Rescuers.

Some of the titles are presented on Blu-ray for the first time. Bonus features on the discs include audio commentaries, featurettes, and trailers, depending on the movie. (See detailed extras below.)

Description: This spectacular box set comprises 11 classic martial arts films from the famous Shaw Brothers’ library that operated from 1925 to 2011, featuring some of their greatest stars—Alexander Fu Sheng (The Brave Archer), Lo Lieh (King Boxer), Ti Lung (A Better Tomorrow), David Chiang (The Boxer Of Shantung) and the Deadly Venoms! Many of these films are debuting for the first time on Blu-ray. Get ready for some exciting thrills and chills as heroes meet villains in a duel to the death!

Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 3 Blu-ray 11-Disc Collection is priced $134.99 (List: $169.98) on Amazon.

Movie Descriptions & Bonus Features

DISC ONE: KILLER CLANS (1976)

Ask any martial arts movie aficionado for his or her list of all-time action greats, and there’s a good chance that Killer Clans ranks somewhere near the top. Based on a popular swordplay novel, Killer Clans (whose Chinese title literally translates into the poetic Meteor, Butterfly, Sword) has enough conspiracies, stratagems, and sword fights to make any fan happy. They are masterfully staged by Yuen Cheung-yan, brother of martial arts choreographer Yuen Woo-ping. The cast includes some of Shaw Brothers’ leading swordsmen and swordswomen, and they bring to life the novel’s epic battles between underground clans, where the line between good and evil is not always so clear-cut or obvious.

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dubbed DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary With David West, Critic And Author Of Chasing Dragons: A Introduction To The Martial Arts Film

Audio Commentary With David West, Critic And Author Of Chasing Dragons: A Introduction To The Martial Arts Film NEW A Killer Creativity – James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Critic At easternKicks On Director Chor Yuen

A Killer Creativity – James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Critic At easternKicks On Director Chor Yuen NEW Gu Long: Wuxia Writer – An Interview With Film Critic Shum Long-Tin By Frédéric Ambroisine

Gu Long: Wuxia Writer – An Interview With Film Critic Shum Long-Tin By Frédéric Ambroisine NEW Shaw’s Godfather – An Interview With Actor Ku Feng By Frédéric Ambroisine

Shaw’s Godfather – An Interview With Actor Ku Feng By Frédéric Ambroisine Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

DISC TWO: THE SHAOLIN AVENGERS (1976)

The famous story of the Shaolin Temple’s betrayal by the White-Browed Hermit, and the subsequent revenge by Shaolin firebrand Fang Shih-yu, is the stuff of legend. It has been filmed many times by many directors, but few depictions are as fiery or remembered as fondly as this production. The potent combination of director Chang Cheh and international idol Alexander Fu Sheng caught lightning in a lens (thanks to action instructors Hsieh Hsing and Chen Hsin-yi…not to mention talented co-director Wu Ma).

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dubbed DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog) NEW Sharp Soundbites – Critic Frank Djeng Provides Some Memories Of His First Shaw Brothers Encounters

Sharp Soundbites – Critic Frank Djeng Provides Some Memories Of His First Shaw Brothers Encounters Celestial Trailer

DISC THREE: THE WEB OF DEATH (1976)

The leader of the Snake Sect has an affair with the sexy ringleader of the Scorpion Sect to revive the “Five Poison Web” (which is also this film’s Chinese title). But they must also contend with the Centipede Sect. Under the fluid direction of Chu Yuan and action choreographers Tang Chia and Yuen Cheung-yan (member of the martial arts world’s esteemed Yuen Family and brother of master Yuen Woo-ping), the result is a first-class action film!

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dubbed DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary By Film Critic Ian Jane (Rock! Shock! Pop! Website)

Audio Commentary By Film Critic Ian Jane (Rock! Shock! Pop! Website) NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog) Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

DISC FOUR: THE VENGEFUL BEAUTY (1978)

Of all the many kinds of films Ho Meng-hua directed for the Shaw Brothers, his most popular worldwide was quite possibly The Flying Guillotine. While he did not direct its like-titled sequel, he did helm this great spinning beheader follow-up, which critics considered among his very best. It stars the striking Chen Ping (The Miniskirt Gang, Lady Exterminator) as the fearless title character who takes on an entire flying guillotine gang.

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation

NEW Audio Commentary With David West, Critic And Author Of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film

Audio Commentary With David West, Critic And Author Of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film NEW Dark Times – An Interview With Actress Susan Shaw By Frédéric Ambroisine

Dark Times – An Interview With Actress Susan Shaw By Frédéric Ambroisine Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

DISC FIVE: DEATH DUEL (1977)

This martial arts spectacular showcases 20-year-old Derek Yee. Variety noted, “Yee’s charismatic screen presence should take him to superstardom like his older brother, David Chiang.” The prediction proved correct, and his performance as ace swordsman Third Master is just what any producer would want. He fights evil, saves damsels in distress (including a kindhearted prostitute portrayed by Yu An-an), and duels rival swordsmen Ling Yun.

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks NEW Acting Before Directing – An Interview With Actor/Director Derek Yee By Frédéric Ambroisine

Acting Before Directing – An Interview With Actor/Director Derek Yee By Frédéric Ambroisine NEW A Touch of Romance – An Interview With Actress Candice Yu By Frédéric Ambroisine

A Touch of Romance – An Interview With Actress Candice Yu By Frédéric Ambroisine Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

DISC SIX: LIFE GAMBLE (1978)

Legendary director Chang Cheh teamed his latest big star, Alexander Fu Sheng, with future Venoms Lo Meng and Kuo Chue to create another winner in his vaunted filmography. Joining them were top supporting actors Ku Feng and Wang Lung-wei and actresses Lin Chen-chi, Shirley Yu, and Hui Ying-hung. Together, they weave an entertaining, exciting tale of a kung fu blacksmith taking on four famous robbers while a villainous gambling boss plots to destroy them.

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dubbed DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong Film critic at easternKicks

Audio Commentary with James Mudge, veteran Hong Kong Film critic at easternKicks Celestial Trailer

DISC SEVEN: SOUL OF THE SWORD (1978)

“Be careful what you wish for” sums up Soul Of The Sword, which stars acclaimed actor Ti Lung as a swordsman whose sole purpose is to defeat the “Number One Swordsman” no matter what. The warrior’s code dictates to be number one there must be no other pursuit in life, so he gives up his lover only to learn that wanting is better than having…and that the terrorism of tradition in the end can bring about your own downfall.

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks NEW The “Soul” Of The Grindhouse – Author And Critic Ric Meyers Details How Hong Kong Action Cinema Came

The “Soul” Of The Grindhouse – Author And Critic Ric Meyers Details How Hong Kong Action Cinema Came To Become A Western Phenomenon

Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

DISC EIGHT: THE DEADLY BREAKING SWORD (1979)

This explosive film elevated director Sun Chung to the highest ranks of martial arts helmsmanship alongside such esteemed company as Chang Cheh. Starring the incomparable Ti Lung and Alexander Fu Sheng, and utilizing the acclaimed fight choreographer Tang Chia, The Deadly Breaking Sword is propelled by the stars’ venomous fighting appeal. Armed with the “Deadly Breaking Sword” technique, Tuen Cheng-tsin (Ti Lung) unites with thief Ko Mun (Alexander Fu Sheng) to defeat an assassin who is “acupuncturingly” controlled by the evil Dr. Kuo.

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dubbed DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog) NEW An Unbreakable Legacy – Author And Academic Victor Fan Looks Back At The Venomous Violence And Success Of The Shaw Brothers Action Formula

An Unbreakable Legacy – Author And Academic Victor Fan Looks Back At The Venomous Violence And Success Of The Shaw Brothers Action Formula Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

DISC NINE: CLAN OF THE WHITE LOTUS (1980)

Lo Lieh was famous as Shaw Studio’s first international kung fu film star, but it was rare that he also directed, so this film is one of those special events. Following the huge success of Executioners From Shaolin, he returned to the villain’s role in this combination sequel and remake. The result is a lighter hearted entertainment, as heroic Gordon Liu Chia-hui must learn “Embroidery Fist” and acupuncture to counter the evil White Lotus leader’s deadly “Weightless Boxing” and “Nerve Centre Shutdown” techniques.

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dubbed DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog) NEW White Terror – Film Critic And Author David West Looks Back At The Chaotic Career Of Action-Director Lo Lieh

White Terror – Film Critic And Author David West Looks Back At The Chaotic Career Of Action-Director Lo Lieh Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

DISC TEN: SHAOLIN ABBOTT (1979)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Audio Commentary By James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks Celestial Trailer

DISC ELEVEN: SHAOLIN RESCUERS (1979)

Audio: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio With New Subtitle Translation, English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog)

Audio Commentary With Film Historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema Blog) NEW To The Rescue! – Shaw Brothers Actor Yang Hsiung Talks About His Career In Film

To The Rescue! – Shaw Brothers Actor Yang Hsiung Talks About His Career In Film Celestial Trailer