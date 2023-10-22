Home4k Blu-rayMeg 2: The Trench is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

Meg 2: The Trench is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Meg 2: The Trench (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Meg 2: The Trench (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

[Updated Oct. 22, 2023] Warner Bros. Pictures’ Meg 2: The Trench just released in theaters on August 4, 2023, and is already up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital (HD/UHD), and DVD.

The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions of Meg 2: The Trench (celebrating Warner Bros.’ 100th Anniversary) both include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners. Bonus features coming soon.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Meg 2: The Trench is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The audio on the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital (with select services) is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Meg 2: The Trench releases for digital purchase on August 25, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 24, 2023. See the pre-order links below to Amazon and the Best Buy Limited Edition SteelBook.

Pre-Orders

  • 4k Blu-ray/Digital $29.96 (List: $39.98) Amazon
  • 4k Blu-ray SteelBook $37.99 Best Buy
  • Blu-ray Price: $24.96 (List: $29.98) Amazon
  • Digital HD/UHD Price: $12.99 (Was: $24.99) Amazon

Description: Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush with “Meg 2: The Trench,” a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more! Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.

Blu-ray

Meg 2: The Trench (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
Meg 2: The Trench (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Meg 2: The Trench 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Best Buy

Best Buy is releasing a Limited Edition SteelBook version of the 2-disc 4k UHD combo. The edition features unique artwork on the cover, back, and inside spread. The edition is priced $37.99.

Meg 2: The Trench Digital 4k UHD

Meg 2: The Trench Digital 4k UHD/HD Buy/Rent on Amazon

Article updated with revised pricing and details. Original publish date Aug. 9, 2023.

Previous article
Red Dragon Has Been Restored In 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray [Updated]
Next article
Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting Restored In 4k/Dolby Vision & Features Glow-in-the-Dark Packaging
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Meg 2 The Trench Dog Poster cropped

Where/How To Watch Meg 2: The Trench

HD Report - 0
Trainspotting 4k UHD Criterion Collection Glow-In-The-Dark Packaging

Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting Restored In 4k/Dolby Vision & Features Glow-in-the-Dark Packaging

HD Report - 0
Red Dragon 2002 4k Blu-ray

Red Dragon Has Been Restored In 4k For Release On Ultra...

HD Report - 0