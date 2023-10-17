Oppenheimer 4k UHD, Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Bonus Features Revealed

Universal Pictures will bypass the tradition of early digital movie releases and opt to premiere Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer simultaneously on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The home media formats arrive on November 21 and include over 3 hours of bonus features (apparently longer than the 180-minute film!).

The 4k Blu-ray combo is a 3-disc edition that includes BD-100 (4k w/Feature), BD-50 (Blu-ray w/Feature), and BD-25 (Blu-ray w/Bonus Features). The 2k Blu-ray is also a 3-disc combo edition that includes a BD-50 (Blu-ray w/Feature), BD-25 (Blu-ray w/Bonus Features), and DVD (Feature Film).

A Digital Copy is also included on both Blu-ray editions via a redeemable code.

The discs will be available at retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy (although apparently only until the end of the year), Target, and Walmart, and digital purchases from services including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Kaleidescape, Microsoft, YouTube, and Vudu.

Oppenheimer will also release in two SteelBook editions.

Pre-orders are pending.

Oppenheimer Special Features (Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD)