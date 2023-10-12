The Newest Netflix Movies & Shows In 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, & Atmos Oct. 2023 Edition

The Newest Netflix Movies & Shows In 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, & Atmos Oct. 2023

What movies and TV series stream in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix? Netflix is always premiering new movies, shows, and continuing seasons of existing series. But, not all titles stream in 4k, the sharpest video resolution offered by Netflix. Keep in mind, that your TV will need to support 4k and Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) to get the highest quality possible. And, your sound system, soundbar, or TV must support Dolby Atmos (7.1 channels +). Otherwise, the audio will likely default to Dolby Digital 5.1 (which is still a great audio format at home if you have 5 speakers!) or 2.0/2.1-channel audio on TVs and soundbars with subwoofers.

Want some suggestions on what to watch in 4k? Docuseries Beckham explores the life of soccer “English Football” player David Beckham in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby 5.1 audio. Everything Now is a British teen comedy/drama series that streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Get Out (2017) is an Oscar-winning film from Jordan Peele that streams in 4k UHD with 5.1 audio (Netflix also streams Peele’s US, but only in HD). French mystery/thriller Lupin returns with Part 3 on Netflix, streaming in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. And, Reptile (2023) starring Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Silverstone also streams in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

Here’s a list of the newest 4k content on Netflix for the month of October 2023. Please see a full list of 4k, HDR, and Atmos titles on Netflix. New to 4k? Learn the basics of how to stream 4k/HDR on Netflix.

Netflix New Movies & TV Shows in 4k, Oct. 2023

A Deadly Invitation (2023) [1h 33m] [Spanish] 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

Ballerina (2023) [1h 33m] [Korean] 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Beckham (Limited Series) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

Beth Stelling If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023) [59m] 4K 5.1

Diaries (2 Seasons) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

Dune (2021) HD Atmos

Encounters (4 Episodes) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Everything Now (8 Episodes) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Fair Play (2023) [1h 55m] 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Get Out (2017) [1h 44m] 4K 5.1

KFood Show A Nation of Banchan (1 Season) [Korean] 4K 5.1

Khufiya (2023) [2h 37m] 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Lupin (Part 3) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Nowhere (2023) [1h 49m] [Spanish] 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Race to the Summit (2023) [1h 30m] Doc [German] 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Reptile (2023) [2h 16m] 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Stranded with My Mother -In-Law (8 Episodes) [Portuguese] HD Dolby Vision 5.1

The Fall of the House of Usher (8 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

