Evangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon A Time Releasing On 4k UHD Blu-ray + Limited Collector’s Edition

Evangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon A Time is releasing in a 4k UHD Blu-ray edition from Shout! Factory on October 17, 2023. The Collector’s Edition includes three discs: one 4k UHD and two HD Blu-rays, along with extra bonus material and memorabilia.

A 2-disc Blu-ray edition also releases on October 17, 2023 with the bonus features listed below. The film has a total run time of 2 hours and 35 minutes. Here is what is included in the US disc editions.

4k UHD Collector’s Edition

  • 1x 4k UHD BD
  • 2x HD BDs

Collector’s Edition Extras

  • 28-Page Booklet
  • Poster (16.5″ x 11.7″)
  • 5 Art Cards

Bonus Features (Blu-ray & Collector’s Edition)

  • Evangelion:3.0(-46h)
  • Evangelion:3.0(-120min.)
  • Rebuild of Evangelion:3.0+1.11
  • [Current Evangelion]
  • Message for Kinro
  • Message for ANN
  • Stage Greetings
  • Promotional Reels
  • Trailers & TV Spots

Evangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon A Time Collector’s Edition is priced $62.99 (List: $79.98) and standard Blu-ray $22.96 (List: $29.98) on Amazon.

Synsopsis: From legendary director Hideaki Anno, Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time is the fourth and final installment of the Rebuild Of Evangelion films, bringing an epic conclusion to the story of Shinji and his fellow Eva pilots, with the stunning visuals and thought-provoking storytelling that has made Evangelion a global pop culture phenomenon. Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris, a city now red from core-ization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appear, Mari’s improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei (Provisional Name) wander about Japan.

