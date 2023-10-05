Face/Off has been Restored & Remastered in Dolby Vision HDR

Face/Off (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray

John Woo’s Face/Off (1997) starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in a combo edition with a new 1080p presentation on Blu-ray. The film was recently restored from the original camera negatives and remastered with Dolby Vision HDR.

The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber includes a 4k UHD Bonus features on the 1080p Blu-ray include seven deleted scenes, The Making of Face/Off 64-minute documentary, John Woo: A Life in Pictures featurette, and more.

New audio commentary from action film historians Mike Leeder and Arne Venema is offered on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs, along with legacy audio commentary from Director John Woo and Writers Mike Werb and Michael Colleary (on one track) and Writers Mike Werb and Michael Colleary on a separate track.

Description: Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who has boarded a plane in Los Angeles. After the plane crashes and Troy is severely injured, possibly dead, Archer undergoes surgery to remove his face and replace it with Troy’s. As Archer tries to use his disguise to elicit information about a bomb from Troy’s brother, Troy awakes from a coma and forces the doctor who performed the surgery to give him Archer’s face.

Face/Off (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray alt cover

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Disc 1 – 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Audio Commentary by Action Film Historians Mike Leeder and Arne Venema

Audio Commentary by Director John Woo and Writers Mike Werb and Michael Colleary

Audio Commentary by Writers Mike Werb and Michael Colleary

Optional English Subtitles

Disc 2 – Blu-ray