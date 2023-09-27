2 Days in the Valley (1996) Has Been Remastered In 4K For Release On Blu-ray

2 Days in the Valley (1996) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

2 Days in the Valley (1996) has been remastered in HD (1080p) from a 4k (2160p) scan of the original 35mm negatives. The Blu-ray single-disc edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics arrives on November 14, 2023.

Bonus features include new audio commentary by Writer/Director John Herzfeld, Q&A at Cinefamily, archival B-rolls, a 35-minute conversation with Sylvester Stallone and John Herzfeld, and more. The Blu-ray packaging features newly commissioned artwork by John Rivoli.

2 Days in the Valley (1996) on Blu-ray Disc has an MSRP of $29.95.

Special Features:

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Writer/Director John Herzfeld

• 2 DAYS IN THE VALLEY: Sylvester Stallone and John Herzfeld Conversation (35:04)

• Q&A at Cinefamily with Actors Charlize Theron and Glenne Headly, Writer/Director John Herzfeld, Production Designer Catherine Hardwicke, Event Organizer Scott Ray and Host/CineFamily Co-Founder Hadrian Belove

• The Making of 2 DAYS IN THE VALLEY: Archival Featurette (6:46)

• Archival B-Rolls (7:15)

• Archival Cast and Crew Soundbites (16:26)

• Theatrical Trailer

• Newly Commissioned Art by John Rivoli

• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

• Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis: Take one wrong turn in life and who knows where you’ll end up. For Becky, it’s waking up next to her murdered ex-husband. For Teddy, it’s the tail end of a failed film career. For Allan it’s being kidnapped by a crazy toupee-wearing Italian hit man. For Lee and Helga it’s letting that hit man get away alive. And for Wes and Alvin, two undercover cops cruising the valley for crime, it’s just another day…where everything goes wrong. 2 Days in the Valley. You’ll live longer…anywhere else.

Description: Writer-director John Herzfeld’s (15 Minutes) ’90s neo-noir classic comes fully loaded with sex, violence, black comedy, out-of-control antisocial behavior and a vast cast featuring Danny Aiello, Keith Carradine, Greg Cruttwell, Jeff Daniels, Louise Fletcher, Teri Hatcher, Glenne Headly, Peter Horton, Marsha Mason, Paul Mazursky, James Spader, Eric Stoltz, Lawrence Tierney and Charlize Theron.