The Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4K UHD 11-Film Collection Is Only $142 (Save 53%)

Right now, the Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD 11-Film Collection is selling for only $142 on Amazon. That’s a 53% savings off the list price of $299.99! Update: Amazon only has a few copies left in stock. 

Most of the movies are only available in 4k in this box set, and each title has been restored and remastered for presentation on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision for enhanced color depth. Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon (previously released on 4k Blu-ray) has been remastered with Dolby Vision HDR.

Extras include special features from each film such as archival materials and some new content. And, a booklet with a new essay about the legacy of Sony Pictures Classics. Codes for Digital Copies are also expected to be included. The digital movies (once redeemed) will play in 4k Ultra HD where supported (such as iTunes, Prime Video, Vudu, etc.). 

The collection includes the following movies: 

  • Call Me By Your Name (2017)
  • City of Lost Children (1995)
  • Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon (2000)
  • Orlando (1993)
  • Run Lola Run (1998)
  • SLC Punk (1998)
  • Still Alice (2014)
  • Synecdoche New York (2008)
  • The Celluloid Closet (1995)
  • The Devil’s Backbone (2001)
  • Volver (2006)
