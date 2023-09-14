5 More Classic Alfred Hitchcock Films Releasing in 4K UHD

Five more classic Alfred Hitchcock films have been restored and remastered for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The single movie editions arrive on October 31 simultaneously in The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Vol. 3.

The newly restored movies include Rope (1948) starring James Stewart, The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) starring James Stewart and Doris Day, Torn Curtain (1966) starring Paul Newman and Julie Andrews, Topaz (1969) starring Frederick Stafford and John Forsythe, and Frenzy (1972) starring John Finch and Barry Foster.

Each 2-disc edition from Universal/Studio Distribution Services includes a 4K Blu-ray, 2K Blu-ray with movie and bonus features, and a code to redeem a digital copy. The digital movie can be played in 4K UHD where available.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray each film is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono on each film with the exception of The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 3.0 Mono.

The movies, as mentioned above, are part of the third volume of Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collections. Volume 1 released in 2020 and Volume 2 in 2022 (although it should be noted the packaging does not refer to each edition as volumes.

The first volume of Hitchcock films started off strong with his most widely recognized films including Psycho (1960), Rear Window (1954), Vertigo (1958), and The Birds (1963). The Uncut version of Psycho is also included.

