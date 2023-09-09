How To Watch & Stream The Rugby World Cup 2023 Matches

The 2023 Rugby World Cup began on September 8 and will extend through October 28. All of the matches take place in France, so the start times may seem a bit different than typical American standards. Games are spread out across nine venues throughout the country, but the first and final match take place just north of Paris at Stade de France.
Times
The 2023 Rugby World Cup matches start at either 9 a.m. Eastern Time / 6 a.m. Pacific Time, 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time / or 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time, or 3 p.m. Eastern Time / 12 p.m. Pacific Time. However, a few of the first games vary start times between 7 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to check the start game of your favorite team!
Streaming
You can stream the 2023 Rugby World Cup matches on Peacock where every match is made available through Oct. 28 (subscriptions start at $5.99). And, stream through a service such as Fubo TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. Or, stream the matches through your TV service provider’s app options.
Cable/Satellite
The Rugby World Cup can be watched on NBC and CNBC through cable and satellite TV providers with a subscription. NBC games can also be watched over the air with an antenna. Be sure to watch the matches in HD! See below for a list of channels from popular service providers.
HD Channels
NBC HD
- Cox 1012
- DIRECTV 12
- DISH 2-70
- Spectrum 4
- Verizon 504
- Xfinity 1030
CNBC HD
- Cox 1062
- DIRECTV 355
- DISH 208
- Spectrum 85
- Verizon 602
- Xfinity 1121
Note: Channels may vary according to region.
