How To Watch & Stream The Rugby World Cup 2023 Matches

The 2023 Rugby World Cup began on September 8 and will extend through October 28. All of the matches take place in France, so the start times may seem a bit different than typical American standards. Games are spread out across nine venues throughout the country, but the first and final match take place just north of Paris at Stade de France.

Times

The 2023 Rugby World Cup matches start at either 9 a.m. Eastern Time / 6 a.m. Pacific Time, 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time / or 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time, or 3 p.m. Eastern Time / 12 p.m. Pacific Time. However, a few of the first games vary start times between 7 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to check the start game of your favorite team!

Streaming

You can stream the 2023 Rugby World Cup matches on Peacock where every match is made available through Oct. 28 (subscriptions start at $5.99). And, stream through a service such as Fubo TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. Or, stream the matches through your TV service provider’s app options.

You can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup matches on CNBC and NBC, both of which are typical cable channels available with TV providers such as DirecTV, Dish, Xfinity,

Cable/Satellite

The Rugby World Cup can be watched on NBC and CNBC through cable and satellite TV providers with a subscription. NBC games can also be watched over the air with an antenna. Be sure to watch the matches in HD! See below for a list of channels from popular service providers.

HD Channels

NBC HD

Cox 1012

DIRECTV 12

DISH 2-70

Spectrum 4

Verizon 504

Xfinity 1030

CNBC HD

Cox 1062

DIRECTV 355

DISH 208

Spectrum 85

Verizon 602

Xfinity 1121

Note: Channels may vary according to region.

See a list of cable and TV providers.