Home4k Blu-rayLoki: The Complete First Season On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited SteelBooks Will Feature...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Loki: The Complete First Season On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited SteelBooks Will Feature Exclusive Bonus Materials

HD Report
0
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

As previously announced, the first season of Disney+ Original Series and Marvel Studios production Loki will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray on September 26, 2023.

The physical media SteelBook Collector’s Editions include two discs with all six episodes plus never-before-seen bonus extras and three concept art cards.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Loki are presented in 2160p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range. English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, while French and Spanish audio is available in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

  • Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set
  • Gag Reel & Deleted Scenes
  • The Official TVA Orientation Video
  • Assembled: The Making of Loki Documentary

Loki: The Complete First Season on 4k Blu-ray has a list price of $49.99 (Blu-ray) and $54.99 (4k Blu-ray). Pre-order on Amazon.

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray specs
Loki: The Complete First Season Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season Blu-ray specs
Previous article
Frank Oz’s The Muppets Take Manhattan Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD with Dolby Atmos
Next article
Godzilla (1998) Celebrates 25 Years with a Limited Edition 4k UHD SteelBook Plus Dolby Vision HDR
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One 4k Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Loki: The Complete First Season On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited SteelBooks Will Feature Exclusive Bonus Materials

HD Report
0
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

As previously announced, the first season of Disney+ Original Series and Marvel Studios production Loki will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray on September 26, 2023.

The physical media SteelBook Collector’s Editions include two discs with all six episodes plus never-before-seen bonus extras and three concept art cards.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Loki are presented in 2160p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range. English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, while French and Spanish audio is available in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

  • Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set
  • Gag Reel & Deleted Scenes
  • The Official TVA Orientation Video
  • Assembled: The Making of Loki Documentary

Loki: The Complete First Season on 4k Blu-ray has a list price of $49.99 (Blu-ray) and $54.99 (4k Blu-ray). Pre-order on Amazon.

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray specs
Loki: The Complete First Season Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season Blu-ray specs
Previous article
Frank Oz’s The Muppets Take Manhattan Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD with Dolby Atmos
Next article
Godzilla (1998) Celebrates 25 Years with a Limited Edition 4k UHD SteelBook Plus Dolby Vision HDR
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved