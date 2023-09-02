Loki: The Complete First Season On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited SteelBooks Will Feature Exclusive Bonus Materials

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

As previously announced, the first season of Disney+ Original Series and Marvel Studios production Loki will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray on September 26, 2023.

The physical media SteelBook Collector’s Editions include two discs with all six episodes plus never-before-seen bonus extras and three concept art cards.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Loki are presented in 2160p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range. English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, while French and Spanish audio is available in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set

Gag Reel & Deleted Scenes

The Official TVA Orientation Video

Assembled: The Making of Loki Documentary

Loki: The Complete First Season on 4k Blu-ray has a list price of $49.99 (Blu-ray) and $54.99 (4k Blu-ray). Pre-order on Amazon.

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray specs

Loki: The Complete First Season Blu-ray