Frank Oz’s The Muppets Take Manhattan Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD with Dolby Atmos

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) 4k Blu-ray
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Frank Oz’s The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) has been remastered in 4k from the original film negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new remaster also features a remixed soundtrack with Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Synopsis: Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the whole Muppet gang are at it again. This time, the musical menagerie heads for the Big Apple and the bright lights of Broadway, hoping to turn their own musical into a hit show. In the Big Apple they find the doors of all the reputable producers firmly closed, save for one unsavory character (Dabney Coleman).

The Muppets Take Manhattan on 4k Blu-ray is now up for pre-order. List $40.00. Buy on Amazon.

New Articles

