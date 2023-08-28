The Mandalorian Collector’s Editions 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Artwork, Release Date, Details, & Pre-orders

The Mandalorian – The Complete First Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The first two seasons of Disney+ Original Series The Mandalorian will release on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Collector’s Editions on Dec. 12, 2023. The physical media limited SteelBook editions include extra bonus material and three concept art cards.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of The Mandalorian are presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, while French and Spanish audio is available in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The physical media editions from Disney/Buena Vista are list priced $49.99 (Blu-ray) and $54.99 (4k Blu-ray).

Logline: The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

