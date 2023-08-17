BlackBerry Movie Releasing On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD in US

BlackBerry (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Elevation Pictures’ biographic drama BlackBerry (2023) about the rise and fall of the much-loved smartphone is releasing for purchase on Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD.

The Canadian film is already available in digital (including 4k UHD) and will arrive in disc formats on August 18, 2023. The Region A Blu-ray combo edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Bonus features with the Blu-ray include 3 audio commentaries, 7 brand new mini-docs, blooper reel, and featurette “The Crew of BlackBerry.”

BlackBerry (2023) premiered in multiple film festivals and was released in limited theaters, eventually getting distribution from IFC Films in the US.

Matt Johnson directed and co-wrote the film with Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff. He also stars in the film along with Jay Baruchel, Kelly Van der Burg, and Glenn Howerton.