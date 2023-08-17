HomeBlu-ray DiscBlackBerry Movie Releasing On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD in US
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

BlackBerry Movie Releasing On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD in US

0

Elevation Pictures’ biographic drama BlackBerry (2023) about the rise and fall of the much-loved smartphone is releasing for purchase on Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD.

The Canadian film is already available in digital (including 4k UHD) and will arrive in disc formats on August 18, 2023. The Region A Blu-ray combo edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Bonus features with the Blu-ray include 3 audio commentaries, 7 brand new mini-docs, blooper reel, and featurette “The Crew of BlackBerry.”

BlackBerry (2023) premiered in multiple film festivals and was released in limited theaters, eventually getting distribution from IFC Films in the US.

Matt Johnson directed and co-wrote the film with Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff. He also stars in the film along with Jay Baruchel, Kelly Van der Burg, and Glenn Howerton.

Previous articleBarbie Digital Release Revealed Including 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Soundbar Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 4k Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Blu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

BlackBerry Movie Releasing On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD in US

0

Elevation Pictures’ biographic drama BlackBerry (2023) about the rise and fall of the much-loved smartphone is releasing for purchase on Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD.

The Canadian film is already available in digital (including 4k UHD) and will arrive in disc formats on August 18, 2023. The Region A Blu-ray combo edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Bonus features with the Blu-ray include 3 audio commentaries, 7 brand new mini-docs, blooper reel, and featurette “The Crew of BlackBerry.”

BlackBerry (2023) premiered in multiple film festivals and was released in limited theaters, eventually getting distribution from IFC Films in the US.

Matt Johnson directed and co-wrote the film with Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff. He also stars in the film along with Jay Baruchel, Kelly Van der Burg, and Glenn Howerton.

Previous articleBarbie Digital Release Revealed Including 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved