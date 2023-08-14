HomeDigital HDDisney/Pixar's Elemental Is Now Available In Digital. Here's Where To Buy.
Disney/Pixar’s Elemental Is Now Available In Digital. Here’s Where To Buy.

Disney/Pixar's Elemental

Disney/Pixar’s Elemental is now available to purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The film will arrive in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD as well as for rent on September 26, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Elemental is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Elemental is priced $19.99 to purchase from most popular digital retailers including Amazon Prime (with Bonus X-Ray edition), Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu. Bonus material is offered with all sellers with the exception of Google Play. See prices and bonus material (which may vary) below.

Where To Buy

  • Amazon Prime Video Price: $19.99* (X-Ray Edition) Amazon
  • Apple TV Price: $19.99*
  • Google Play Price: $19.99
  • Microsoft Movies & TV Price: $19.99*
  • Vudu TV Price: $19.99*

*Includes bonus material

Bonus Features

  • Ember and Wade – Learn how these characters were brought to life, from early designs to final effects.
  • Next Stop: Element City – Join Director Peter Sohn and crew members to explore how Element City ins built for its different inhabitants.
  • Theatrical Short Carl’s Date
  • Filmmaker Commentary
  • Deleted Scenes
0
