New Movies Streaming in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos on Max (Aug. 2023)

Subscription streaming service Max launched just a few months ago as a rebrand of HBO Max. Although the premiere had plenty of issues, the rebrand campaign did bring many shows and movies to the platform in 4k for the first time such as Friends (10 seasons), The Sopranos (6 seasons), The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, and The Dark Knight Trilogy, to name a few.

Some of those movies and shows feature what we like to call the Big 3: 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. 4k, also called Ultra HD, UHD or 2160p, is video resolution with approximately 4,000 pixels. Dolby Vision is one the most popular HDR formats that allows greater bit depth for color. And, Dolby Atmos is an object-based audio format that allows multi-channel sound to place audio in height channels.

New movies in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on Max include Evil Dead Rise (2023), Edge of Tomorrow (2014), Don’t Worry Darling (2022), Joker (2019), Ocean’s 8 (2018), and The Menu (2022). And, the new show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty streams in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Atmos on Max.

Max has also been criticized for letting too much content expire. So, watch these movies in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos while you can!

Newest 4k Movies & Shows on Max

100 Day Dream Home Beachfront Hotel (1 Season)

100 Years of Warner Bros. (4 parts)

100% Me: Growing Up Mixed (2023)

90 Day Fiancé (10 Seasons)

And Just Like That: The Documentary (2023)

Angel City (1 Season)

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Barbarian (2022)

Barry (4 Seasons)

Batman Begins (2005)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Birds of Prey… (2020)

Bring Back Alice (1 Season)

Ciao House (1 Season)

Deadwood The Movie (2019)

Devil in the Ozarks (2023)

Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

Euphoria (2 Seasons)

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Fired On Mars (1 Season)

Food Truck Prize Fight (1 Season)

Friends (10 Seasons)

Full Circle (1 Season)

Funny or Die’s High Science (2023)

Game of Thrones (8 Seasons)

German Genius (1 Season)

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (1 Season)

Happy To Be Home with the Benkos (1 Season)

Headless Chickens (1 Season)

Home In A Heartbeat with Galey Alix (1 Season)

How to Create a Sex Scandal (1 Season)

Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (2023)

Joker (2019)

Justice League (2017)

Land of Gold (1 Season)

Love & Death (1 Season)

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (2023)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Match Me Abroad (1 Season)

Mean Girl Murders (1 Season)

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Ready Player One (2018)

Renovation Wild (1 Season)

Rick and Morty (6 Seasons)

Serving the Hamptons (1 Season)

Shazam (2019)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Somebody Somewhere (2 Seasons)

South Park (26 Seasons)

Spy/Master (1 Season)

Street Outlaws: Locals Only (1 Season)

Sucession (4 Seasons)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Summer Baking Championship (1 Season)

Swiping America (1 Season)

Talking Sopranos (7 Seasons)

The Big Bang Theory (9 Seasons)

The Dark Night Rises (2012)

The Garden Chronicles (1 Season)

The Idol (1 Season)

The Menu (2022)

The Other Two (3 Seasons)

The Peacemaker (1 Season)

The Righteous Gemstones (1 Season)

The Sopranos (6 Seasons)

The White Lotus (2 Seasons)

This is Mark Rober (1 Season)

Two Sides of the Abyss (1 Season)

Unicorn Warriors Eternal (1 Season)

What Am I Eating with Zooey Deschanel (1 Season)

White House Plumbers (1 Season)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Limited Series)

See more 4k content on Max in a sortable list.