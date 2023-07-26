Freevee is now streaming Live Channels such as USA Today, LiveNow from FOX, & ABC News 

Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service Freevee is now offering live TV channels. With the newest update to the app, as well as through internet browsers, you can watch networks such as LiveNow from FOX, Cheddar News, USA Today, and Scripps News.

Series-focused live networks are available to stream including Judy Justice, In the Heat of the Night, and Duck Dynasty, to name a few. Programmed networks like Insider and ION, and shopping networks including Antiques Roadshow, QVC, and HSN are also free to watch.

Freevee has been offering free movies TV shows on demand since launching in April 2022 (previously known as IMDb and Freedive IMDb TV). Right now you can stream the Twilight series films, Madagascar 3, Superbad, and Talladega Nights, to name a few.

On-demand shows include long-running series such as Bones, Law & Order: Los Angeles, and the reboot of MacGyver, and well as classics such as Columbo, Little House on the Prairie, and The Rockford Files, to name a few.

Freevee is offered on mobile devices (Android & iOS), streaming media players (Roku, Android TV, Apple TV and Google TV), Smart TVs (LG & Samsung), and Amazon Fire TV devices and TVs, as well as Xbox and PS4/PS5 gaming consoles.