Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 On Blu-ray Includes Character Cards & Exclusives

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 – Episodes 11-20 is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on September 26, 2023. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Paramount Home Media includes Character Cards (for a limited time) and bonus exclusives only available on disc.

Bonus features include The Odyssey of Prodigy, Producing Prodigy: The Atmosphere and Planets, and Producing Prodigy: The Ships.

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy has a total run time of 237 minutes.

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 – Episodes 11-20 on Blu-ray Disc is priced $21.99 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.

Special Features: – ONLY Available on Blu-ray & DVD:

The Odyssey of Prodigy

Producing Prodigy: The Atmosphere and Planets

Producing Prodigy: The Ships

Synopsis:

In the remaining STAR TREK: PRODIGY Season One episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance. This 2-disc set includes 3 new in-depth featurettes with more than 45 minutes of content revealing how the Star Trek heritage shapes Prodigy’s characters, story and settings.