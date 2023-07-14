The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart release dates on Blu-ray & Digital

Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart Blu-ray/Digital combo Buy on Amazon

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart is releasing on disc and digital. The film will first arrive in digital SD/HD on July 21, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on July 25, 2023.

On Blu-ray and in Digital HD, The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart is presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart on Blu-ray with Digital Code is priced $22.99 while the standalone digital purchase costs $19.99 on Amazon. https://amzn.to/43pxD26

Special Features

Hodgman and Friends

Creator Commentary

Jackson and Doc Answer Fan Questions

Description: Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, the monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.