Deal Alert: Take 54% Off This Samsung 9.1.2 Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2 Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar system Buy on Amazon

Here’s a great deal on a multi-speaker Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar from Samsung. The HW-Q910B 9.1.2 has been priced down to only $599 on Amazon. That’s a 54% discount off the list price of $1,297.99!

The HW-Q910B (2022 model) features support for 9.1.2 channels in a 5-piece set with one main audio bar (with upward-facing height speakers), one subwoofer, and two rear speakers. The soundbar will play Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio and features built-in Alexa and Airplay 2, Q -Symphony for synchronized audio, and Game Pro Mode with up-firing speakers and 3D audio.

The W-Q910B has a 4.3/5 review rating on Amazon. Jump over to Amazon and elevate your home audio system! Includes free shipping with Prime.

Amazon also has the 11.1.4-channel HW-Q990B/ZA on sale for 43% off the list price.