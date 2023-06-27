Smile releasing in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Smile (2022) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

2022 psychological thriller Smile is getting reissued on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook on Sept. 12, 2023. The new collectible edition arrives nine months after the film was released to disc formats on December 13, 2022.

The single-disc edition of Smile from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes a 4k Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k where available) via ParamountMovies.com.

The physical media release features new custom artwork on the front, back, and inside spread. The slipcover back with disc specs also differs from the 2022 edition (see below).

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Smile is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound on the Blu-ray discs and Digital versions (where available).

Special features

Laura Hasn’t Slept: The terrifying original short film that started it all with an introduction by Director Parker Finn

Commentary by Director Parker Finn

Something’s Wrong with Rose: Making Smile

Flies on the Wall: Inside the Score

Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by Director Parker Finn

Smile (2022) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $30.99 on Amazon.

Synopsis: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.