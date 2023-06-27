Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray with DVD & Digital Copies

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 on Blu-ray Buy on Amazon.

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 is now available on Blu-ray Disc. The 2-disc edition celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Disney Studios this year, and includes a Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital Code redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.

On Blu-ray Disc, the Mickey & Friends shorts are presented in HD (1080p) at 1.78:1 widescreen aspect ratio. English, French, and Spanish audio is provided in Dolby Digital 2.0. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Vol. 2 Collection Includes

Mr. Duck Steps Out Winter Storage Pluto’s Party Pluto and the Gopher Mickey’s Trailer Pluto’s Sweater Boat Builders Tugboat Mickey The Band Concert Lonesome Ghosts

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 on Blu-ray Disc (Street Date: 6/27/23) is priced $15.49