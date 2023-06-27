HomeBlu-ray DiscMickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 Is Now Available On...
Blu-ray DiscNews

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray with DVD & Digital Copies

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 on Blu-ray

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 is now available on Blu-ray Disc. The 2-disc edition celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Disney Studios this year, and includes a Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital Code redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.

On Blu-ray Disc, the Mickey & Friends shorts are presented in HD (1080p) at 1.78:1 widescreen aspect ratio. English, French, and Spanish audio is provided in Dolby Digital 2.0. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Vol. 2 Collection Includes

  1. Mr. Duck Steps Out
  2. Winter Storage
  3. Pluto’s Party
  4. Pluto and the Gopher
  5. Mickey’s Trailer
  6. Pluto’s Sweater
  7. Boat Builders
  8. Tugboat Mickey
  9. The Band Concert
  10. Lonesome Ghosts

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 on Blu-ray Disc (Street Date: 6/27/23) is priced $15.49 on Amazon.

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 on Blu-ray
Previous articleSmile releasing in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

