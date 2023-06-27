Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray with DVD & Digital Copies

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 is now available on Blu-ray Disc. The 2-disc edition celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Disney Studios this year, and includes a Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital Code redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.
On Blu-ray Disc, the Mickey & Friends shorts are presented in HD (1080p) at 1.78:1 widescreen aspect ratio. English, French, and Spanish audio is provided in Dolby Digital 2.0. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Vol. 2 Collection Includes
- Mr. Duck Steps Out
- Winter Storage
- Pluto’s Party
- Pluto and the Gopher
- Mickey’s Trailer
- Pluto’s Sweater
- Boat Builders
- Tugboat Mickey
- The Band Concert
- Lonesome Ghosts
Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts: Vol. 2 on Blu-ray Disc (Street Date: 6/27/23) is priced $15.49 on Amazon.