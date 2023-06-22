Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Release Date & Details Revealed On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD (Pre-order)

Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 (2023) 4k Blu-ray Cinematic Universe Edition Buy Buy on Amazon

Disney has revealed the release date and details for Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital and DVD. The film will first release in digital formats on July 7 (July 6, 9:00 p.m. PT) followed by discs on August 1, 2023.

On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Streaming on Disney+ Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 is expected to be presented in variable aspect ratios of 1.85:1 and 2.39:1. Disney+ offers IMAX Enhanced mode on many Marvel films and one Pixar film (a total of 19 titles as of today), so we’re expecting Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 to follow suite with Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

On 4k Blu-ray, Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 will play in 2160p with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray will offer audio in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 on disc and digital (with select services) will come with a bunch of extras (detailed below) that include featurettes, eight deleted scenes, audio commentary from Director James Gunn, and gag reel.

Update: Pre-orders are now available for all formats! Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 on 4k Blu-ray has a list price of $39.99 and the Blu-ray $34.99 on Amazon. In digital formats including SD/HD/UHD, the movie is priced $19.99 from Amazon and other retailers.

Bonus Material

The Imperfect, Perfect Family – View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew’s passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight knit “found family” as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy’s final film. – Featurette

Creating Rocket Raccoon – Director James Gunn talks about bringing Rocket to life and how personal the character is to him. Uncover BTS footage, the research and development of the visual effects process, and the inspiration for Rocket through conversations with cast and crew. – Featurette

A Bit Much – Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians. Deleted Scene

A Lending Hand – Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm. – Deleted Scene

Drax’s Analogies and Metaphors – Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors. Deleted Scene

The Perfect Society – The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe.

The Search for 89P13 – Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary.

Annoyed Peter – Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield. Deleted Scene

A Burning Escape – Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête. – Deleted Scene

Knowhere After the Battle – The High Evolutionary is brought back to Knowhere and locked up while Kraglin recruits Adam Warlock. – Deleted Scene

Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Gag Reel

Watch the film with audio commentary by director James Gunn. Audio Commentary

Blu-ray

