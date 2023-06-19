How To Watch The Hunger Games Movies Free In 4k & HDR

Want to know how to watch The Hunger Games streaming free? The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015) are all streaming on Amazon’s Freevee.

And, the best part is the movies stream in 4k Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR) for increased color depth and Dolby 5.1 audio. Amazon’s Freevee streaming service offers a selection of movies and TV series at no charge (purchase or rent) with commercial interruptions.

The fifth movie in the franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, releases in the US on November 17, 2023.

Freevee is available to watch on the Amazon Prime Video website and via apps for mobile devices and streaming media players.

The Hunger Games Films In Order of Theatrical Release