Home4kHow To Watch The Hunger Games Movies Free In 4k & HDR
4kHow To

How To Watch The Hunger Games Movies Free In 4k & HDR

0
The Hunger Games Mockingjay Part-2 still1

Want to know how to watch The Hunger Games streaming free? The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015) are all streaming on Amazon’s Freevee.

And, the best part is the movies stream in 4k Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR) for increased color depth and Dolby 5.1 audio. Amazon’s Freevee streaming service offers a selection of movies and TV series at no charge (purchase or rent) with commercial interruptions.

The fifth movie in the franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, releases in the US on November 17, 2023.

Freevee is available to watch on the Amazon Prime Video website and via apps for mobile devices and streaming media players.

The Hunger Games Films In Order of Theatrical Release

  1. The Hunger Games (2012)
  2. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
  3. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
  4. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
  5. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
Previous articleLost in Translation is getting restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4kHow To

How To Watch The Hunger Games Movies Free In 4k & HDR

0
The Hunger Games Mockingjay Part-2 still1

Want to know how to watch The Hunger Games streaming free? The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015) are all streaming on Amazon’s Freevee.

And, the best part is the movies stream in 4k Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR) for increased color depth and Dolby 5.1 audio. Amazon’s Freevee streaming service offers a selection of movies and TV series at no charge (purchase or rent) with commercial interruptions.

The fifth movie in the franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, releases in the US on November 17, 2023.

Freevee is available to watch on the Amazon Prime Video website and via apps for mobile devices and streaming media players.

The Hunger Games Films In Order of Theatrical Release

  1. The Hunger Games (2012)
  2. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
  3. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
  4. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
  5. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
Previous articleLost in Translation is getting restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved