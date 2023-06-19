Lost in Translation is getting restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray

Lost in Translation (2003) starring Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray

Sofia Coppola’s Oscar-winning drama Lost in Translation (2003) is finally getting a 4k Blu-ray release. The film, starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, is expected to arrive on UHD BD late 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, Lost in Translation will be presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 widescreen aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs (not confirmed). The film was shot in 35mm Kodak Vision 500T 5263 and Vision 320T 5277.

Audio specs will likely be the same as the 2010 Blu-ray Disc which is in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles will be provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 2-disc edition (BD-100/BD-50) will include a remastered copy of Lost in Translation on 1080p Blu-ray.

Kino Lorber announced the 4k restoration via Twitter (see below) but by reading the thread it could take months before a release date is actually confirmed. Good things come to those who wait!

“These restorations are expensive and take a long time, and sometimes, like Leviathan, we run into issues…” says Kino Lorber via Twitter.