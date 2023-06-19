Home4k Blu-rayLost in Translation is getting restored in 4k for release on Ultra...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Lost in Translation is getting restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray

By HD Report
0
Lost in Translation (2003) starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson
Lost in Translation (2003) starring Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray

Sofia Coppola’s Oscar-winning drama Lost in Translation (2003) is finally getting a 4k Blu-ray release. The film, starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, is expected to arrive on UHD BD late 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, Lost in Translation will be presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 widescreen aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs (not confirmed). The film was shot in 35mm Kodak Vision 500T 5263 and Vision 320T 5277.

Audio specs will likely be the same as the 2010 Blu-ray Disc which is in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles will be provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 2-disc edition (BD-100/BD-50) will include a remastered copy of Lost in Translation on 1080p Blu-ray.

Kino Lorber announced the 4k restoration via Twitter (see below) but by reading the thread it could take months before a release date is actually confirmed. Good things come to those who wait!

“These restorations are expensive and take a long time, and sometimes, like Leviathan, we run into issues…” says Kino Lorber via Twitter.

Previous articleDeal Alert: Batman 4-Film UHD/BD Collection (1989 – 1997) only $49.99
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved