Home4k Blu-raySony Pictures' Insidious is Now Available in 4k, packaged in a Limited...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Sony Pictures’ Insidious is Now Available in 4k, packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook

By HD Report
0
Insidious (2010) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures’ 2010 supernatural horror film Insidious is now available in 4k for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc Limited Edition arrives in SteelBook packaging with custom artwork on the front, reverse, and inside spread.

On 4k Blu-ray, Insidious is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/ HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, and Spanish.

Insidious 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $29.96 (List: $45.99) at Amazon.

Insidious is also packaged in the Insidious 4-Movie Collection (Amazon) on Blu-ray Disc released last week which includes Insidious, Insidious: Chapter 2, Insidious: Chapter 3, and Insidious: The Last Key.

Description: From the makers of Paranormal Activity, INSIDIOUS is the terrifying story of a family who, shortly after moving, discovers that dark spirits have possessed their home and that their son has inexplicably fallen into a coma. Trying to escape the haunting and save their son, they move again only to realize that it was not their house that was haunted.

Insidious (2010) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Previous articleKamen Rider Black RX Episodes 1-47 Releasing On Blu-ray Disc
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Now on Paramount+

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved