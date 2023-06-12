HomeBlu-ray DiscKamen Rider Black RX Episodes 1-47 Releasing On Blu-ray Disc
Kamen Rider Black RX Episodes 1-47 Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

Kamen Rider Black RX Complete TV Series 4-disc Blu-ray edition Buy on Amazon

Episodes 1-47 of Japanese tokusatsu superhero/drama series Kamen Rider Black RX will release in a 4-disc Blu-ray boxed set on August 29, 2023. The Region A discs packaged by Discotek Media present each episode in high-definition (1080p) resolution. The audio includes the original Japanese language (format TBD). Subtitles are provided in English.

Kamen Rider Black RX on Blu-ray Disc (Episodes 1-47) carries an MSRP of $79.95. Buy on Amazon

Kamen Rider Black RX as created by Shotaro Ishinomori, developed by Takashi Ezure, and directed by Yoshiaki Kobayashi. The series stars Tetsuo Kurata, Jun Koyamaki, and Makoto Akatsuka.

Description: After the downfall of Gorgom, Kotaro Minami has gotten a job as a helicopter pilot in a business owned by the Sahara family, who have also given him a new home. Kotaro is later captured by the Crisis Empire and offered a place in their group. When Kotaro refuses, his King Stone is shattered, and he is thrown into space where the sun’s radiation mutates his King Stone and he turns into Kamen Rider Black RX. With his new powers, he wages a one-man war against the Crisis Empire and thwarts their plans to take over Earth.

