New Waterworld 4k Blu-ray Edition Adds Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, plus Newly Restored Versions

Arrow Video has remastered Kevin Costner’s epic film Waterworld from the original film elements. The movie was previously released in 2019 on 4K Blu-ray, but this new edition brings some added presentation specs that are certainly intriguing for the home media enthusiast.

For one, the 2019 presentation of Waterworld on 4K Blu-ray featured a DTS:X track. The new Arrow edition will offer audio in Dolby Atmos instead. DTS:X and Atmos are immersive formats that are typically supported by high-end receivers and sound bars. It will be interesting to compare the two mixes.

On the visual side, Waterworld will now feature Dolby Vision HDR, the superior High Dynamic Range spec. Why is it superior? The main difference between the two is that Dolby Vision is dynamic whereas HDR10 is static throughout the video stream. A side-by-side comparison may reveal differences in the DV versus HDR10 treatment of color and contrast.

The Limited Edition also includes three versions of Waterworld spread out over the three discs. The only version that appears on the 4k disc is the Theatrical Version. The two 1080p (HD) Blu-rays include the extended US TV cut (with over 40 additional minutes) and the extended European Ulysses cut (which includes previously censored shots and dialogue). Arrow’s description of this edition indicates all three versions have been newly restored.

In addition to updated video and audio specs, the new Arrow Video 3-disc edition includes a double-sided fold-out poster, collector’s cards, and a 60-page gook with writings, photos, and archival articles. A reversible sleeve features original artwork by Paul Shipper (the same artwork released in 2019 editions from Arrow Video).

Arrow Video’s 4k Blu-ray 3-Disc Limited Edition of Waterworld releases on June 27, 2023. The edition has an MSRP of $59.95, now priced $42.99 on Amazon.

Waterworld 3-Disc Limited Edition Features

THREE-DISC LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Three cuts of the film newly restored from original film elements by Arrow Films

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Six collector’s postcards

Double-sided fold-out poster

Limited edition 60-page perfect bound book featuring writing on the film by David J. Moore and Daniel Griffith, and archival articles

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper

DISC ONE – THE THEATRICAL CUT (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the original theatrical cut

Dolby Atmos, 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 stereo audio options

Maelstrom: The Odyssey of Waterworld – feature-length making-of documentary including extensive cast and crew interviews and behind-the-scenes footage

Dances With Waves – original archival featurette capturing the film’s production

Global Warnings – film critic Glenn Kenny explores the subgenre of ecologically themed end-of-the-world films

Production and promotional still gallery

Visual effects still gallery

Original trailers and TV spots

DISC TWO – THE TV CUT (BLU-RAY) [LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE]

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the extended US TV cut, which runs over 40 minutes longer than the theatrical cut

Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 stereo audio options

DISC THREE – THE ULYSSES CUT (BLU-RAY) [LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE]