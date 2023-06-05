Home4k Blu-raySpider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray,...
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

By HD Report
0
Sony Pictures’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital. The film was just released in theaters on May 30, earning $120M in its domestic debut ($208M worldwide) on a $100M budget.

We don’t have details yet on the 4k presentation of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, but it should be offered in HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Hopefully, ‘Across The Spider-Verse‘ will include Dolby Vision HDR as well.

Bonus features and release dates are forthcoming.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as the voice of Spider-Man, along with Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Woman and Brian Tyree Henry as Miles Morales’ father.

Here’s a link to Amazon to see check out the home media options.

