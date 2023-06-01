NBA Finals Channels, Schedule, & The Best Way To Watch Heat vs. Nuggets

After a 4-0 sweep of the Western Conference Finals the Denver Nuggets led by Nikola Jokic will host the red-hot Heat led by Jimmy Butler who took the Celtics in seven games. The NBA Finals starts with Game 1 on Thursday, June 1st at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. Read on to see a schedule, what channels to find the games, and the best way to watch to watch them.

NBA 2023 Finals Schedule

Game 1 Heat @ Nuggets

6/01 @ 8:30 PM ET ABC / ESPN+

Game 2 Heat @ Nuggets

6/04 @ 8:00 PM ET ABC

Game 3 Nuggets @ Heat

6/07 @ 8:30 PM ET ABC

Game 4: Nuggets @ Heat

6/09 @ 8:30 PM ET ABC

Game 5* Heat @ Nuggets

6/12 @ 8:30 PM ET ABC

Game 6* Nuggets @ Heat

6/15 @ 8:30 PM ET ABC

Game 7* Heat @ Nuggets

6/18 @ 8:00 PM ET ABC

*If Necessary

What Channel Are The NBA Finals?

The 2023 NBA Finals are hosted by ABC and will be aired on ABC networks and ESPN2. You can find ABC from cable and satellite providers such as Cox Infinity TV and DirecTV, as well as over-the-air from local broadcast stations. The NBA Finals will also be streamed from DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and Sling TV on ABC and ESPN2.

Streaming the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals can also be streamed through mobile devices and media players using the ABC and ESPN+ (English + Spanish) apps, as well as TV service provider apps if available.

Listen On Radio

On local radio, you can hear the games on ESPNR, KKSE-FM, and WQAM/WRTO. You can also stream audio through the ESPN app.

What Is The Best Way To Watch The NBA Finals?

The NBA Finals will not be offered in 4k, so the best way to watch is in HD (High Definition) which is provided in 720p or 1080p resolution. Cable and satellite TV providers may not offer the highest quality video resolution, but streaming (sometimes a better image quality) tends to be laggy in comparison. Be sure to tune in to the HD feeds of the games! See a guide to ABC HD channels and ESPN HD channels.

Are The NBA Finals In 4k?

No. Unfortunately not. Neither the NBA Finals nor the NHL Stanley Cup Championship will be offered in 4k.