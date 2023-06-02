The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two releasing in a Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD 4-Disc Set

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Buy on Amazon

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two is releasing in a Limited Edition with Blu-ray and DVD copies from Crunchyroll. The 4-disc set (2x BD/2x DVD) with a total run time of 5 hours and 25 minutes arrives on August 29, 2023.

The season has also been packaged in a standard Blu-ray/DVD combo edition.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The Rising of the Shield Hero are presented in native 1080p (HD) at 16:9 aspect ratio. English and Japanese audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 2.0. Subtitles are offered in English.

Bonus Content

Promo Videos

Commercials

Textless Opening Songs

Textless Ending Songs

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD is priced $94.99, while the standard Blu-ray/DVD combo is priced $69.99. Buy on Amazon

