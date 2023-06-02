HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two releasing in a Limited...
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two releasing in a Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD 4-Disc Set

By HD Report
0
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two releasing in a Limited Edition Blu-ray / DVD
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Buy on Amazon

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two is releasing in a Limited Edition with Blu-ray and DVD copies from Crunchyroll. The 4-disc set (2x BD/2x DVD) with a total run time of 5 hours and 25 minutes arrives on August 29, 2023.

The season has also been packaged in a standard Blu-ray/DVD combo edition.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The Rising of the Shield Hero are presented in native 1080p (HD) at 16:9 aspect ratio. English and Japanese audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 2.0. Subtitles are offered in English.

Bonus Content

  • Promo Videos
  • Commercials
  • Textless Opening Songs
  • Textless Ending Songs

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD is priced $94.99, while the standard Blu-ray/DVD combo is priced $69.99. Buy on Amazon

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two Blu-ray/DVD Buy on Amazon
he Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two Blu-ray/DVD Buy on Amazon
Previous articleNBA Finals Channels, Schedule, & The Best Way To Watch Heat vs. Nuggets
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Now on Paramount+

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved