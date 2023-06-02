The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two releasing in a Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD 4-Disc Set

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two is releasing in a Limited Edition with Blu-ray and DVD copies from Crunchyroll. The 4-disc set (2x BD/2x DVD) with a total run time of 5 hours and 25 minutes arrives on August 29, 2023.
The season has also been packaged in a standard Blu-ray/DVD combo edition.
On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The Rising of the Shield Hero are presented in native 1080p (HD) at 16:9 aspect ratio. English and Japanese audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 2.0. Subtitles are offered in English.
Bonus Content
- Promo Videos
- Commercials
- Textless Opening Songs
- Textless Ending Songs
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD is priced $94.99, while the standard Blu-ray/DVD combo is priced $69.99. Buy on Amazon