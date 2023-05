Avatar: The Way of Water Detailed On 4k Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

Disney/Buena Vista officially announced the release of Avatar: The Way of Water on 4k Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will be June 20, 2023. The film was previously released in Digital 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Atmos and on Disney+.

The prequel, Avatar (2009), will also release on 4k Blu-ray for the first time along with a new Blu-ray version.

There are three common Blu-ray editions of Avatar: The Way of Water releasing in the US including a 3-disc 4k Blu-ray combo, 4-disc 3D Blu-ray combo, and 2-disc Blu-ray combo, as well as DVD. Best Buy, Target, and Walmart all have exclusive 4k Blu-ray editions releasing the same day.

Here is a breakdown of the various editions. See below for details on bonus materials.

4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s 3-Disc Edition

Avatar: The Way of Water 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition

3D Blu-ray 4-Disc Edition

Avatar: The Way of Water 3D Blu-ray 3-Disc Edition

Blu-ray/Digital 2-Disc Edition

Avatar: The Way of Water Blu-ray/Digital Edition

Best Buy 4k SteelBook

Avatar: The Way of Water 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Purchase at Best Buy

Target Exclusive w/Decal

Avatar: The Way of Water 4k Blu-ray Target Exclusive w/Decal Buy at Target

Walmart Exclusive “Lenticular” Edition

Avatar: The Way of Water 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Walmart Exclusive

DVD Single-Disc Edition

Avatar: The Way of Water DVD

Press Release

Product Specifications

Street Date

Digital: March 28, 2023

Physical: June 20, 2023

Product SKUs

Digital: 4K UHD, HD, SD

Physical: 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code), Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray + Digital Code), Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + Digital Code), & DVD

Feature Run Time

Approx. 192 minutes

Rating

U.S. Rated PG-13

**For sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity, and some strong language

Aspect Ratio

Digital: 1.85:1

Physical: 1.85:1

Disc Size

4K UHD: 100GB

Blu-ray 3D: 50GB

Blu-ray: 50GB

DVD: 8.5GB

Bit Rate Actuals

4K UHD: 45 ABR

Blu-ray 3D: 29.5 ABR

Blu-ray: 23.3 ABR

DVD: 4 ABR

U.S. Audio

Digital: English 5.1/2.0, English Atmos (for some platforms), English 7.1 (for some platforms), English AD, French (for some platforms), Spanish (for some platforms)

Physical:

4K UHD: English 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos, English 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 DTS-HDMA, English 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital

3D Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA , English 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Dolby Digital French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

Blu-ray: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA , English 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Dolby Digital Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

DVD: English 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

U.S. Subtitles

Digital: English SDH, French (for some platforms), Spanish (some platforms)

Physical: English SDH, French, Spanish

Bonus Features*

Inside Pandora’s Box (A series of featurettes on the challenges facing cast and crew as filmmakers devise new technologies to push the limits of cinema)

Building the World of Pandora – James Cameron and a team of talented artists combine years of research with their design skills to build the world of Pandora with new characters, creatures, indigenous clans, underwater environments and the take-no-prisoners hard-tech world of the RDA.

Capturing Pandora – James Cameron’s approach to performance capture has the cast performing in a volume rigged with infrared cameras to capture their movement, and head rig cameras to capture emotion on their faces with only the boundaries of imagination to limit them.

The Undersea World of Pandora – Co-production designer Dylan Cole and his team conceive of the marine creatures required for Avatar: The Way of Water while James Cameron and his stunt team devise extraordinary means to bring those creatures to life in a performance capture tank.

The Challenges of Pandora’s Waters – James Cameron tackles the “non-trivial challenge” of performance capture above and below the water’s surface, utilizing a wave machine and current generator to reproduce ocean conditions, and underwater vehicles to replicate creature movement.

Pandora’s Returning Characters – James Cameron reunites with his returning cast – Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. Together they discuss the amazing evolution of their characters in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Pandora’s Next Generation – Meet the talented young newcomers who have been cast as the next generation of Na’vi and follow them through the adventure of making Avatar: The Way of Water.

Spider’s Web – James Cameron introduced the human character of Spider into the fabric of Pandora – thus creating a host of technological challenges on set…and an incredible journey for the young actor, Jack Champion.

Becoming Na’vi – The Avatar cast is immersed in the culture of the indigenous Na’vi, living off the land in the Hawaiian rainforest and training in a multitude of disciplines in preparation for their roles.

The Reef People of Pandora – In true James Cameron-style, the Metkayina reef clan has been developed with great attention to detail, bearing unique evolutionary traits and a culture – with new dwellings, new clothes and different way of life – all a result of living off the ocean.

Bringing Pandora to Life – Once James Cameron completes his virtual production process, every sequence is turned over to Wētā FX to bring Pandora to life – with unprecedented advancements in facial performance, environments and making CG water look real.

The RDA Returns to Pandora – Co-production designer Ben Procter and his team present an armada of new vehicles and human technologies that the RDA brings to Pandora – in concept design and with practical builds.

The New Characters of Pandora – Meet the important new characters of the Avatar saga played by Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell and Jemaine Clement.

The Sounds of Pandora – Hear how James Cameron worked with composer Simon Franglen to create the distinctive music of The Way of Water while building on James Horner’s brilliant score for Avatar, and learn how Chris Boyes created the immersive sounds of Pandora.

New Zealand – Pandora’s Home – The production of the Avatar sequels is so thoroughly ensconced in New Zealand that James Cameron considers The Way of Water a “New Zealand film.” Hear reflections from the cast and crew, including the remarkable New Zealand crew, on making the film.

More from Pandora’s Box (Additional featurettes that highlight special teams within the production)

Casting – Discover the screen tests that won the talented young cast their roles in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Stunts – The Avatar stunt team isn’t just creating breathtaking action, they’re driving the story. From racing underwater on ilus, flying the skies on ikrans, to maneuvering RDA speed boats, the stunt team leaves you breathless and wanting more.

The Lab – Explore the Lightstorm Lab, the backbone of virtual production for the Avatar films. Comprised of specialized teams, the Lab builds & supports every aspect of the production – environments, motion edit, Kabuki, sequence, post-viz and software development.

The Troupe – Avatar’s Troupe is the Swiss Army Knife of acting, while playing dozens of roles on set, in the performance capture volume and on live-action sets, they bring life to Na’vi clans and RDA Recoms. They also play Na’vi-scale puppets on the live-action sets.

Marketing Materials & Music Video (Marketing materials used to build audience awareness of the film)

Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) Music Video – Multi-Grammy-winning, music superstar, The Weeknd, performs his emotionally packed end title song in the official music video for the smash hit “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”

Theatrical Trailers 1 & 2 – Avatar: The Way of Water used two theatrical trailers to engage the audience. The first was a teaser trailer released 7 months before the film. The second was a standard trailer that premiered 5 weeks before the film’s release.

English Family Audio Track – 5.1 Dolby Digital

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer