Avatar: The Way of Water Dated For Release on 4K, 3D, & HD Blu-ray, Avatar (2009) Finally In 4K

Avatar: The Way of Water 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Walmart Exclusive

Avatar: The Way of Water has been dated for release on HD (1080p) Blu-ray, 4k (2160p) Blu-ray, and 3D (1080p) Blu-ray on June 20, 2023. And, we’ll finally get a release of James Cameron’s groundbreaking Avatar (2009) on 4k Blu-ray as well (and presumably in Digital 4k UHD via purchase or digital code).

On 4k Blu-ray, Avatar: The Way of Water is presented in 2160p with HDR10 (unfortunately, no Dolby Vision) at 2.39:1 and 1.85:1 variable aspect ratios. The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby Atmos & Dolby TrueHD 7.1, as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. French audio is provided in Dolby Digital 5.1 and Spanish in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray edition is a 3-disc set with one 4k disc and two Blu-rays (one with the movie and the other special features). The 3D Blu-ray edition is a 4-disc set with two 3D Blu-rays (with feature film) and two standard Blu-rays (one BD with the feature film and one with Special Features). The 2-disc Blu-ray edition should include the movie on one disc and special features on another (although not confirmed). Each Blu-ray combo edition from 20th Century Studios also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The 4k movie is stored on a BD-100 (yay!) and BD-50s are used for the Blu-ray and 3D Blu-ray formats.

Avatar: The Way of Water includes over 3 hours of bonus content on separate Blu-rays (included with each Blu-ray edition). See a breakdown of the bonus materials on the details page. Avatar (2009) will include legacy bonus content and also release again on 1080p Blu-ray, although not 3D Blu-ray.

Check back as we’ll update this article when any new information is received!

Also Read: Avatar: The Way of Water Digital 4K/HDR/Atmos Review