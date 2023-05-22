Deal Alert: Samsung 75″ Neo QLED 8K TV QN900B with Dolby Atmos

Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 8K HDR TV (QN900B) with Dolby Atmos Buy on Amazon

Here’s a great deal on a high-quality 75″ 8k HDR Smart TV. Amazon is selling the Samsung QN900B (2022 model) for $4,997.99. That’s 23% off the list price of $6,497.99!

The QN900B uses Quantum Mini LEDs, 64X technology for extraordinary contrast, and real 8k resolution with AI upscaling. For sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos utilizing Object Tracking Sound Pro.

In terms of design, the QN900B features an Infinity Screen with a nearly edge-to-edge screen, and attachable Slim One Connect for keeping cables out of view. The 8k QN900B TV also includes Bluetooth and support for Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant control.

Free shipping is included with Prime.