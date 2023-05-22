Home8kDeal Alert: Samsung 75" Neo QLED 8K TV QN900B with Dolby Atmos
Deal Alert: Samsung 75″ Neo QLED 8K TV QN900B with Dolby Atmos

Here’s a great deal on a high-quality 75″ 8k HDR Smart TV. Amazon is selling the Samsung QN900B (2022 model) for $4,997.99. That’s 23% off the list price of $6,497.99!

The QN900B uses Quantum Mini LEDs, 64X technology for extraordinary contrast, and real 8k resolution with AI upscaling. For sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos utilizing Object Tracking Sound Pro.

In terms of design, the QN900B features an Infinity Screen with a nearly edge-to-edge screen, and attachable Slim One Connect for keeping cables out of view. The 8k QN900B TV also includes Bluetooth and support for Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant control.

Free shipping is included with Prime. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

