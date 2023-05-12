The Newest Netflix TV Series In 4k UHD, Dolby Vision HDR, & Atmos, May 2023 Edition

Netflix is always releasing new original series and picking up shows for licensing. You can tell if a title is produced by Netlfix or not by the little red “N” or “N Series” icons over the video thumbnails. Series are either fully or partially produced by Netflix, or licensed to stream in various Netflix markets.

A large portion of new Netflix original content is offered in 4k to subscribers with the Premium plan ($19.99 per month). New in the Netflix library of TV Shows are dramas such as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Diplomat starring Kerri Russell, and the British Romantic show Obsession (Limited Series). All of those series stream in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The three video/audio specs provide state-of-the-art home viewing.

There are also documentary series streaming in 4k UHD and Dolby Vision including MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (3 Episodes), Chimp Empire (4 Episodes), Missing: Dead or Alive (Limited Series), and American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (3 Episodes).

See more new shows listed below as well as returning series to Netflix such as Firefly Land, Next Fashion, and Indian Matchmaking. Also, see a breakdown of new movies in 4k on Netflix.

New Netflix Original Series in 4k, HDR & Atmos, May 2023 Edition

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (3 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Bake Squad (Season 2) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Beef (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Better Call Saul (Season 6) 4k – 5.1

Chimp Empire (4 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Dance Brothers (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Emergency NYC (8 Episodes)

Firefly Land (Season 2) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

From Scratch (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

How To Get Rich (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Jewish Matchmaking (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Larva Family (1 Season) HD Dolby Vision 5.1

Love is Blind (Season 4) HD Dolby Vision 5.1

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (3 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Missing: Dead or Alive (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Next Fashion (Season 2) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Obsession (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Pressure Cooker (8 Episodes)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Rough Diamonds (1 Season) 4k – 5.1

Sanctuary (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Sex/Life (Season 2) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Spirit Rangers (Season 2) HD Dolby Vision 5.1

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

The Diplomat (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

The Law According to Lidia Poёt (6 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

The Makanai (9 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

The Night Agent (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

The Patients of Dr. Garcia (10 Episodes) [Spanish, English Dubs] 4k – 5.1

The Recruit (1 Season) k Dolby Vision Atmos

The Romantics (4 Episodes) 4k – 5.1

The Tailer (7 Episodes) 4k – 5.1

Transatlantic (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Wellmania (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Here’s a list of all 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles on Netflix.