Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season One releasing in Blu-ray & Blu-ray SteelBook editions

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will release on Blu-ray Disc in both a standard plastic case (pictured below) and Limited SteelBook Edition (pictured above).

The Blu-ray editions from Paramount/CBS include all 13 episodes of the series that premiered in May and ended in July, 2022 on Paramount+.

Disc specs, release date, and bonus materials TBD.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season One is priced $34.99 (standard Blu-ray) and $51.95 (Blu-ray SteelBook).

Synopsis: STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.