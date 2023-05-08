Deal Alert: Indiana Jones 4-Movie 4k UHD Collection Limited Edition SteelBook On Sale

Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD Limited Edition SteelBook Edition is on sale for only $61.99 on Amazon. That’s a 45% discount off the list price of $111.99!

The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection from Paramount Pictures celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark that first premiered in June, 1981. The collection includes Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and the most recent addition The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

The films were restored from 4k scans of the original negatives and are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Steven Spielberg approved the restoration which included improving all visual effects for today’s standards.

On the audio side, all original elements were used to create a new immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The audio was remixed at Skywalker Sound and supervised by Ben Burtt.

Special Features

The INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION includes a collectible booklet with behind-the-scenes images from all four films. Each film is presented on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with original theatrical trailers and access to digital copies. The set also includes a Blu-ray with seven hours of previously released bonus content as detailed below:

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

From Jungle to Desert

From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes