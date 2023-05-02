HomeDigital HDDungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Released Early in Digital for Purchase...
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Released Early in Digital for Purchase or Rent

By HD Report
0
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves starring Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine.

Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is still in theaters (release date March 31, 2023), but is already available to purchase in digital formats including Digital 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

In packaged media, the film will be available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD including a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition. The release date is still pending.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

Description: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people in this hilarious and action-packed adventure

Where To Buy/Rent

  • Amazon Prime Video 4k/HDR/Dolby 5.1 Purchase: $24.99 Rent: $19.99 Amazon
  • Apple TV 4k/Dolby 4k/HDR/Atmos Purchase: $24.99 Rent: $19.99
  • Google Play 4k/Dolby 5.1 Purchase: $24.99 Rent: $19.99
  • Microsoft Movies & TV 4k/Dolby 5.1 Purchase: $24.99 Rent: $19.99
  • Vudu TV 4K/HDR/Atmos Purchase: $24.99 Rent: $19.99

World War Z finally releasing on 4K Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Atmos.
