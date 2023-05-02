Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases, May 2, 2023
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases, May 2, 2023

By HD Report
0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray may 2 2023

Here’s a look at new Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray releases for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, Paramount’s Deep Impact (1998) celebrates 25 years with a newly-remastered presentation featuring Dolby Vision/HDR10 color depth (Read Review). Wim Wenders’ Wings of Desire has been restored in 4k for release from The Criterion Collection. And, the original Star Wars Trilogy gets released in new SteelBook editions from Best Buy that celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary.

On 1080p “HD” Blu-ray, you can pick up Paramount’s 80 For Brady, Focus Features’ Champions, and Arrow Video’s Special Edition of The Assassination Bureau (1969) And, Warner Archive has a couple of new titles including Clash by Night (1952) and Border Incident (1949).

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, May 2, 2023

Ultra HD Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous articleReview: Deep Impact on 4k Blu-ray Vastly Improves Color Depth & Detail
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved