HomeBlu-ray DiscOne Piece Film Red Releasing on Blu-ray Disc with Bonus Features
Blu-ray DiscNews

One Piece Film Red Releasing on Blu-ray Disc with Bonus Features

By HD Report
0
One Piece Film Red (2022) 2-disc Blu-ray edition Buy on Amazon

Japanese anime movie One Piece Film Red (2022) based on the manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda will release to Blu-ray Disc on July 11, 2023. The 2-disc edition from Crunchyroll includes bonus features on both discs, including all three episodes featuring Uta.

On Blu-ray Disc, One Piece Film Red is presented in 1080p resolution at 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (English, Japanese). Subtitles are offered in English.

Bonus Features

  • All Three Episodes Featuring Uta:
  • A Faint Memory! Luffy and Red-Haired’s Daughter Uta!
  • A Pledge for the New Genesis! Luffy and Uta!
  • The Captain’s Log of the Legend! ‘Red-Haired’ Shanks!
  • Trailers
  • Web Preview

One Piece Film Red on Blu-ray Disc has an MSRP of $34.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: When pop idol Uta puts on her first-ever live performance, the Straw Hats can’t pass up the chance to see her. But the mysterious singer’s Devil Fruit powers go far beyond music. Can Luffy and Shanks get through to her in time to keep their reality intact?

One Piece Film Red (2022) 2-disc Blu-ray edition
One Piece Film Red (2022) 2-disc Blu-ray edition Buy on Amazon
Previous articleJason Statham ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & 4k
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved