Ronin (1998) starring Robert De Niro has been Rescanned and Remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision

Ronin (1998) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray

Director John Frankenheimer’s 90s thriller Ronin (1998) starring Robert De Niro has been rescanned from the original 35mm negatives and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision.

The audio on the 4k Blu-ray is provided in both Dolby 5.1 surround sound and Lossless 2.0 Stereo Audio. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Legacy bonus features are included on the Blu-ray and optional audio commentaries on both the 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition of Ronin (1998) from Kino Lorber arrives June 20. MSRP: $39.99. Pre-order on Amazon.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4K UHD):

• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director John Frankenheimer

• 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Stereo Audio

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director John Frankenheimer

• CLOSE-UP: Interview with Cinematographer Robert Fraisse

• IN THE RONIN CUTTING ROOM with Editor Tony Gibbs

• AN ACTOR’S PROCESS with Natascha McElhone

• COMPOSING THE RONIN SCORE with Elia Cmiral

• THE DRIVING OF RONIN with Stunt-Car Coordinator Jean-Claude Lagniez

• THROUGH THE LENS with Cinematographer Robert Fraisse

• THE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL INTERVIEWS with Robert De Niro, Natascha McElhone and Jean Reno

• RONIN – FILMING IN THE FAST LANE: Featurette

• Alternate Ending

• Theatrical Trailer

• 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Stereo Audio

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

Description: An end-of-career masterpiece from John Frankenheimer, the legendary director of The Manchurian Candidate, The Train, Seconds and Grand Prix, Ronin is a gritty and gripping action caper with some of the most exhilarating car chases ever committed to celluloid. The Cold War may be over, but a new world order keeps a group of covert mercenaries employed by the highest bidder. These operatives-for-hire, known as “Ronin” (masterless samurai), are assembled in France by a mysterious client for a seemingly routine mission: steal a top-secret briefcase. But the simple task soon proves explosive as other underworld organizations vie for the same prize…and to get the job done, the Ronin must do something they’ve never done before—trust each other. The illustrious international cast includes Robert De Niro, Jean Reno, Natascha McElhone, Stellan Skarsgård, Sean Bean, Michael Lonsdale and Jonathan Pryce.