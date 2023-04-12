Vanilla Sky (2001) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray from Paramount

Vanilla Sky (2001) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Vanilla Sky (2001) starring Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, and Cameron Diaz will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time on June 20, 2023. The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.

On 4k disc, Vanilla Sky is presented in 2160p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. And, there is a bunch of legacy bonus material on the HD Blu-ray.

Legacy bonus features on the 1080p Blu-ray Disc include Filmmaker Focus: Cameron Crowe on Vanilla Sky, commentary, alternate ending, gag reel, deleted scenes, and more. (See list below.)

Vanilla Sky was previously released in remastered form in HD (1080p) in the Paramount Presents series of films (No. 27). In our review of the HD remaster we mentioned it “begged for a 4k release” given the potential range of contrast and color depth.

Vanilla Sky (2001) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital copies is priced $24.99. (Amazon)

Special Features

Filmmaker Focus: Cameron Crowe on Vanilla Sky (HD)

Commentary by Cameron Crowe & Nancy Wilson

Alternate Ending with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)

Prelude to a Dream (SD)

Hitting It Hard (SD)

An Interview with Paul McCartney (SD)

Gag Reel (SD)

Music Video “Afrika Shox” by leftfield/afrika bambaataa (SD)

Photo Gallery with Audio Introduction by photographer Neal Preston (HD)

Mask Test with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)

Kurt Russell single take with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)

Trailers (SD)

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Cameron Crowe (HD)

Credits (HD)

Also releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time is 2x Oscar-nominated The Firm starring Tom Cruise.