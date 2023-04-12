Shazam: Fury of the Gods Released For Purchase In Digital 4k UHD

Waner Bros.’ Shazam: Fury of the Gods has been released in digital formats including 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The digital release pre-dates the physical media editions hitting stores on May 23, 2023.

The movie was directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. The movie stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods costs $24.99 to purchase from retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies, and Vudu.

Description: From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Where To Buy Shazam: Fury of the Gods