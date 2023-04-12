Home4k Blu-rayThe Firm is finally getting a 4k Blu-ray release
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

The Firm is finally getting a 4k Blu-ray release

By HD Report
0
The Firm (1993) 4k Blu-ray
The Firm (1993) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

2x Oscar-nominated drama The Firm (1993) directed by legendary actor/director/producer Sydney Pollack has been remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. The 4k presentation celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the theatrical premiere of The Firm and comes with a Digital Copy.

The inclusion of a remastered Blu-ray disc has not been confirmed. And, we’re still waiting on official video and audio specs, as well as if any bonus material (new or legacy) will be included.

The Firm (1993) on 4k Blu-ray (Street Date: 6/20/2023) is priced $24.99 US (Amazon)

Description: Mitch McDeere is a brilliant and ambitious Harvard Law grad driven to bury his working-class past. When he joins a small, prosperous Memphis firm, it’s a dream come true for Mitch and his wife (Jeanne Tripplehorn). But when he’s confronted with evidence of corruption and murder within the firm, he’s caught in a deadly crossfire between the Feds, the Mob, and a force that will stop at nothing to protect its interests. Based on the global bestselling novel by John Grisham, and directed by Oscar winner Sydney Pollack, THE FIRM is a thrilling mystery with tense twists and turns.

Also releasing on 4k Blu-ray on the first time is Vanilla Sky (2001) starring Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, and Cameron Diaz.

Previous articleMany Amazon Originals are streaming free with ads on Freevee
Next articleVanilla Sky (2001) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray from Paramount
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved