4k Blu-raySuperman 5-Film 4k Collection Release Date Pushed Back

Block title

Home4k Blu-raySuperman 5-Film 4k Collection Release Date Pushed Back
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

Superman 5-Film 4k Collection Release Date Pushed Back

By HD Report
0
Superman 5-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray
Superman 5-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Superman 5-Film Collection with 4k upgrades to classic Superman films has been pushed back from its original release date of Tuesday, April 18th to Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) includes Superman The Movie (the only title in this group previously released on 4k Blu-ray), Superman II (1980), Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (2006), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987).

The 10-disc collection from Warner Home Video packages 4k Blu-rays, 1080p Blu-rays, and codes to redeem Digital Copies of each film, along with special bonus materials.

You can get complete details on this collection as well as the Amazon Exclusive SteelBook Library Case edition in our previous article from February.

Previous articleTulsa King Season One Dated For Release with New Bonus Material on Blu-ray & SteelBook
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved