Avatar: The Way Of Water Released To Digital Including 4k/HDR/Atmos. Here’s Where To Buy.

Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) Buy on Amazon

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) has been released early in digital formats including SD (Standard Definition), HD (High Definition) and 4k UHD (Ultra High Definition). And, the Digital 4k version of the film includes Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

So where you can you buy Avatar: The Way Of Water? And, how much does it cost? The movie is available for $19.99 from most popular digital retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies, and Vudu.

Description: Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora. Set a decade plus after events of the first film, this breathtaking new movie tells the story of the Sully family and introduces audiencses to the majestic ocean tulkun.

Where To Buy Avatar: The Way Of Water

Amazon Prime Video 4k/HDR/Dolby 5.1 Purchase: $19.99 Amazon

Apple TV 4k/Dolby 4k/HDR/Atmos Purchase: $19.99

Google Play 4k/Dolby 5.1 Purchase: $19.99

Microsoft Movies & TV 4k/Dolby 5.1 Purchase: $19.99

Vudu TV 4K/HDR/Atmos Purchase: $19.99

We’re still waiting to hear about Avatar: The Way Of Water on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The word on the street is that the prequel Avatar has been upgraded in 4k and will also release with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It would make sense to offer both films simultaneously on 4k Blu-ray.

Unfortunately, Avatar: The Way Of Water is not yet available to rent in digital or disc format. Rentals will likely be available day and date with the disc release.