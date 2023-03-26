Home4k Blu-rayJohn Wick: Chapter 4 releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray + Amazon...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

John Wick: Chapter 4 releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray + Amazon Exclusive

By HD Report
0
John Wick: Chapter 4 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

John Wick: Chapter 4 just released in theaters on March 24, 2023, and is already available to order in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The 4k Blu-ray version will also be available in an Amazon Exclusive.

Release date, disc specs, and bonus materials to be announced.

Description: With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin.

Pre-orders

  • John Wick: Chapter 4 Blu-ray/DVD/Digital $39.99 Buy on Amazon
  • John Wick: Chapter 4 Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital $42.99 Buy on Amazon
  • John Wick: Chapter 4 Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Exclusive $42.99 Buy on Amazon
  • John Wick: Chapter 4 DVD $ Buy on Amazon
  • John Wick: Chapter 4 Digital HD/UHD $19.99 Buy on Amazon
Previous articleKnock at the Cabin 4k Blu-ray Release Date, Disc Specs & Editions
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved