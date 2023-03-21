Here’s What You Can Stream In 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10, & Atmos on Peacock

Peacock launched in the summer of 2020 but it wasn’t until late 2022 that the streaming service began offering 4k Ultra HD resolution. The majority of the titles also feature High Dynamic Range color enhancement with either Dolby Vision or HDR10. Peacock is sort of unique from other streamers in that the HDR type is identified. Audio, for 99% of the titles on Peacock, is offered in Dolby 5.1. But at least one movie, Furious 7, is labeled with Dolby Atmos. We’re hoping that list grows bigger as more and more Dolby Atmos systems are getting installed.

Among the content that streams in 4k are some titles we could highlight based on critic recognition including recent Oscar nominees Armageddon Time and Tár, as well as classic award winners and nominees Apollo 13 (1995), Casino (1995), Psycho (1960), and The Birds (1963). Movies from 2022 that stream in 4k include Bros, M3GAN and M3GAN: Unrated, NOPE, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, to name a few. New to 4k & HDR? Read: How To Watch Dolby Vision HDR Movies & Shows.

Peacock Movies Streaming In 4k & Dolby Vision HDR

A Match Made At Christmas (2021) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert (2023) – 4k – 5.1

Apollo 13 (1995) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Armageddon Time (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Awaken (2015) – 4k – 5.1

Back to the Future (1985) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Back to the Future III (1990) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Battleship (2012) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Bel Air (2 Seasons) – 4k – 5.1

Bros (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Bruce Almighty (2003) – 4k – 5.1

Casino (1995) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Class of ’85 (2022) – 4k – 5.1

Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary (2022) – 4k – 5.1

Despicable Me (2010) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Despicable Me 2 (2013) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Discarded Things (2020) – 4k – 5.1

Doolittle (2020) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Emma (2020) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

First Cow (2020) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

For the Love of Jessee (2020) – 4k – 5.1

From Devil’s Breath (2022) – 4k – 5.1

Furious 7 (2015) – 4k – Atmos

Hey Boo (2023) – 4k – NA

Home Sweet Home (2020) – 4k – 5.1

Hot Fuzz (2007) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Josh Johnson Up Here Killing Myself (2023) – 4k – 5.1

Jurassic Park (1993) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Jurassic Park III (2001) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Jurassic World (2015) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Lowndes Country and the Road to Black Power – 4k – NA

Lucy Shimmers and the Prince of Peace (2020) – 4k – 5.1

M3GAN (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

M3GAN: Unrated (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Man’s Best Friend (2019) – 4k – 5.1

Marnie (1964) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Momma Mia! (2008) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Night Off (2023) – 4k – 5.1

NOPE (2022) – 4K – HDR10 – 5.1

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Poker Face (1 Season) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Power Dynamics (2023) – 4k – NA

Psycho (1960) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Queens Court (1 Season) – 4k – 5.1

R.I.P.D. (2013) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Rising Free (2019) – 4k – 5.1

Saboteur (1942) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Scarface (1983) – 4K – HDR10 – 5.1

Sean Patton Number One (2022) – 4k – 5.1

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Shaun of the Dead (2004) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

She Said (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Shrek (2001) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Shrek 2 (2004) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Sick (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Spirit Untamed (2021) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Spoiler Alert (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Tár (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

The Birds (1963) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

The Boys in Red Hats (2021) – 4k – 5.1

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

The Invisible Man (2020) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

The Least of These (2018) – 4k – 5.1

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (2 Seasons) – 4k – 5.1

The Turning Point Guerrilla Habeas (2023) – 4k – NA

They / Them – 4k – 5.1

Ticket to Paradise (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Trolls World Tour (2020) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Unbroken (2014) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Van Helsing (2004) – 4k – 5.1

Violent Night (2022) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

When Darkness Falls (2022) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

Wild Faith (2018) – 4k – 5.1

Woooooo! Becoming Rick Flair (2022) – 4k – 5.1

You Should Have Left (2020) – 4k – HDR10 – 5.1

View the sortable list of 4k, Dolby Vision HDR movies & shows on Peacock.